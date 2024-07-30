Home

News

“He Abused And Insulted Me,” Rahul Gandhi Attacks Anurag Thakur Over ‘Caste’ Remark

Reacting to this, the Congress leader said that whoever raises the issues of Adivasi, Dalit, and the backward gets abused.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused BJP MP Anurag Thakur of “abusing and insulting” him in the Lok Sabha during the discussion on the Union Budget on Tuesday.

Anurag Thakur entered into a heated argument with Rahul Gandhi during his speech in the Lower House of the Parliament, saying that those whose caste is unknown are speaking on the issue of caste-census”>caste census.

Reacting to this, the Congress leader said that whoever raises the issues of Adivasi, Dalit, and the backward gets abused.

“Those whose caste is not known, talk about the caste-census”>caste census. I want to remind the Speaker that in this House itself, a former prime minister RG-1 (Rajiv Gandhi) had opposed reservation for OBCs,” the BJP MP said.

Rahul Gandhi replied, “Whoever raises the issues of Adivasi, Dalit and the backward, is abused. I will happily accept these abuses…Anurag Thakur has abused me and insulted me. But I do not want any apology from him.”

Sawamjwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav intervened in the conservation and questioned Anurag Thakur how one could ask about the caste of any person.

“How can you ask caste…?” he asked BJP leader in the Lower House.

The caste-census”>caste census was one of the Congress party’s promises in the 2024 general elections.

The Congress party has promised to pass a constitutional amendment to raise the Supreme Court mandated 50 per cent cap on reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC), as per its poll manifesto.

The party also promised to conduct a nation-wide Socio-Economic and Caste Census to enumerate the castes and sub-castes and their socio-economic conditions.











