He is a Liar And Toxic Person

Abhay Deol Lashes Out at Anurag Kashyap on His ‘5-Star Treatment’ Allegations: ‘He’s a Liar And Toxic Person’

Abhay Deol has responded to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s allegations about the actor’s behaviour during the filming of Dev D in 2009.

Abhay Deol has responded to Anurag Kashyap’s claims about his behaviour on the sets of their film Dev D. (2009). Abhay, who has been promoting his Netflix series Trial By Fire, has spoken out about Anurag lying about him in the press. The actor denied Anurag Kashyap’s claim that he demanded a stay in a five-star hotel room while filming Dev D. In his defence, Abhay also called Anurag a ‘liar’ and a ‘toxic person’.

In an interview in 2022, Anurag Kashyap had said that working with Abhay Deol during the film Dev D was ‘painfully difficult’. According to the director, Abhay desired to make artistic films while also enjoying the ‘mainstream benefits’ and ‘luxuries of being a Deol’. Abhay Deol is the nephew of veteran actor Dharmendra and the cousin of Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

In the same interview, Anurag had said that during Dev D’s shoot, the actor would prefer to ‘stay in a five-star hotel while the entire crew stayed in Paharganj’ in Delhi as the film ‘was made on a very tight budget’. Anurag also said that it was one of the reasons “a lot of his directors went away” from Abhay.

Abhay Deol Slammed Anurag Kashyap, Called Him ”Toxic” And ”Liar”

Now, Abhay Deol has slammed Anurag Kashyap for lying about him. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor said “I had my heart on my sleeve, and all that is great – but you get taken advantage of, and then you get reactive. So, he (Anurag Kashyap) was a good lesson for me. Then I just avoided him, because I don’t need toxic people in my life. Life is too short, and there is so much more to explore. But he (Anurag) is definitely a liar and a toxic person. And I would warn people about him.”

Abhay also stated that Anurag apologised to him after the 2020 interview. Abhay said “He (Anurag) does that all the time. He was like, ‘You want to shout at me, scream at me…’ And I was like, ‘I don’t care. It’s been 12 years. You don’t feature in my thoughts even now; get over it.’ He said, ‘Forgive me because I have had a bad day.’ I said you are forgiven. I never had a personal agenda. It was far bigger than just me. That is how I feel about everything. How much of this is he going to do? And I would have never taken his name and said the things, had he not gone public either,”

Last year, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama Abhay Deol also called Anurag a “gaslighter”. They previously collaborated on film Dev D, directed and written by Anurag Kashyap They never worked together again after the film. Dev D was a contemporary interpretation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s classic Bengali novel Devdas. Kalki Koechlin, Mahie Gill, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya also appeared in the film.



