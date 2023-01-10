Home

Entertainment

Pakistani Actress Sadia Khan Breaks Silence on Dating Rumours With Aryan Khan: ‘He is Sweet, Well-Mannered Boy’

Amid Aryan Khan – Sadia Khan’s Dating Rumours, Pakistani Actress Breaks Silence reacts to dating rumours with Aryan Khan

Sadia Khan and Aryan Khan

A few days ago, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan was spotted with Pakistani actress Sadia Khan in Dubai on New Year’s Eve. Their photo of posing together had gone viral and people assumed the two are dating each other. Reacting to the rumours, Sadia Khan gave an interview to City Times. She stated, “It is very strange how people are making up stories about myself and Aryan without knowing the full picture. There needs to be a limit to all that goes around in the name of news.”

She further added, “This doesn’t mean that we are dating. I am not the only one who took a picture with Aryan either; there were a few other people who clicked pictures and they also uploaded them, but somehow I am the one whose picture is floating around”. Sadia denied dating rumours and mentioned, “I would say that Aryan is very sweet and an extremely well-mannered boy. So, please stop all these baseless rumours about us. Love and respect.”

Aryan Khan was earlier linked to Nora Fatehi, and it was alleged that the duo is dating. So far neither Aryan nor Nora have reacted to the reports. Before this, Aryan was linked to his childhood friend Ananya Panday. For the unversed, the latter had once admitted that she had a crush on SRK’s son.



