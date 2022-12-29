Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Urfi Javed comments on the Tunisha Sharma suicide case and sides with Sheezan Khan who has been arrested on the charges of abetment to suicide. Here’s what she says.

Urfi Javed Supports Sheezan Khan in Tunisha Sharma’s Suicide Case ‘He Might be Wrong But…’

Tunisha Sharma’s Suicide Case: Actor Urfi Javed commented on the Tunisha Sharma suicide case. Taking to her Instagram stories on Wednesday night, she mentioned Sheezan Khan and sided with him. The actor is currently under judicial custody after facing the charges of abetment to suicide by Tunisha’s mother.

In her Instagram stories, Urfi said Sheezan cannot be blamed for Tunisha’s death because he might have cheated on her but he didn’t want his choice to end her life. “My 2 cents on Tunisha’s case, yes he might be wrong, he might have cheated on her but we cannot blame him for her death. You cannot make someone who doesn’t want to stay with you (sic),” she said.

The actor, who is known for her quirky dressing sense, added that girls don’t have to take such extreme steps because a man broke their hearts. Urfi addressed young women and asked them to look around and find strength within themselves. She wrote, “Girls, no one, I REPEAT NO ONE, is worth giving up your precious life for. Sometimes it might just seem like the end of the world but trust me it’s not

(sic).”

Urfi asked women to think of those who really love them and simply rely on themselves for emotional support. “Think about the people who love you or just try loving yourself a bit harder. Be your own hero. Please give time some time. Even after suicide, the suffering doesn’t end, the ones that are left behind suffer even more (sic),” she wrote.

Tunisha was found dead on Saturday, December 24 on the sets of her show. She was playing the role of Shehzaadi Meriam in the SAB TV show Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul while Sheezan was playing the titular role in the same show.



