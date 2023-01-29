Home

‘He Was An Asset…’ CM Naveen Patnaik Expresses Deep Shock Over Demise Of Odisha Health Minister

Odisha Health Minister, Naba Das succumbed to his bullet injuries on Sunday evening after he was shot at allegedly by ASI.

‘ He Was An Asset…’ CM Naveen Patnaik Expresses Deep Shock Over Demise Of Odisha Health Minister (PTI)

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Health Minister Naba Kishore Das died of bullet injuries today after he was shot at, allegedly, by an ASI at Jharsuguda. Earlier in the day, Das was shot and grievously injured when he got out of his car, by a police officer who was captured.

“The injuries were repaired, and steps were taken to improve the pumping of the heart. He was given urgent ICU care. But, despite best of efforts, he could not be revived and succumbed to his injuries,” a statement issued by Apollo hospital said.

The shooting took place in Brajrajnagar town around 1 pm when the minister was on his way to attend a programme in the district. “Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) Gopal Das opened fire at the minister, who sustained bullet injuries,” Brajrajnagar SDPO Gupteswar Bhoi.

The accused ASI was nabbed by locals, who then handed him over to the police, he said but the motive behnd the crime is yet to be ascertained.

‘ Great loss to Odisha…, ‘ Says CM Naveen Patnaik

Condoling the death of Minister Naba Das, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his deep shock and said, ” I am Shocked, Distressed. Was an Asset for Government and Party.”

In a statement, the CM said that I am shocked and distressed over the very unfortunate demise of Minister Sri Naba Das. The doctors made every possible effort to save his life. But unfortunately, he could not recover, said the CM.

He was an asset for both the Govt and the party. He has successfully carried many initiatives in the health department to the benefit of the people, the CM added . As a leader, he was instrumental in strengthening Biju Janata Dal, the CM added.

He was a grass root person and was loved and respected by all, cutting across parties and sections of people. His death is a great loss to the State of Odisha.

The CM has prayed for peace and tranquility of the departed soul and expressed deep sympathy for the bereaved family members.

Condolence Message Pour In After Shocking Demise of Odisha’s Health Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses his condolence to Naba Das’ family.

Saddened by the unfortunate demise of Minister in Odisha Government, Shri Naba Kishore Das Ji. Condolences to his family in this tragic hour. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2023

Harbhajan Singh, Member of Parliament In Rajya Sabha and former cricketer took to twitter expressing his deepest condolence.

Deeply shocked to know about death of Hon’ble Minister of Health & Family Welfare in Government of Odisha Shri Naba Das allegedly in firing by a police officer.

My condolences to his family, friends and followers. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 29, 2023

Odisha’s agriculture minister said, “I am shattered to know about the untimely demise of my younger brother…”

I am shattered to know about the untimely demise of my younger brother, Western Odisha stalwart Hon’ble Health Minister Shri Naba Das ( @nabadasjsg ). My deep condolences to his entire family, followers and friends. May his soul rest in peace. — Ranendra Pratap Swain (@rajaaswain) January 29, 2023

A seven member team has been formed by the crime branch to investigate the matter.



