HEA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Jan 1 2023 1.45 PM IST- KFC Big Bash League

HEA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction, Big Bash League 2022, Jan 1 2023 1.45 PM IST
Here is the FanCode Big Bash League 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and HEA vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, HEA vs SIX Fantasy Cricket Prediction, HEA vs SIX Playing 11s KFC Big Bash League 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League 2022 Series.
HEA vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain – Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, Playing 11s For Today's Match The Gabba, Brisbane 1.45 PM IST January 1, Sunday.
TOSS – The KFC Big Bash League 2022 match toss between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers will take place at 1.15 PM IST
Time – December 19, Monday
Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane.
HEA vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction
Keeper – Joshua Philippe
Batsmen – Colin Munro (vc), Kurtis Patterson, James Vince
All-rounders – Hayden Kerr ©, James Bazley, Michael Neser
Bowlers – Jackson Bird, Chris Jordan, Mark Steketee, Ben Dwarshuis.
HEA vs SIX Probable Playing XIs
Brisbane Heat: James Bazley, Sam Billings, Max Bryant, Matthew Kuhnemann, Colin Munro, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson (C), Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Ross Whiteley, Nathan McSweeney
Sydney Sixers: Jackson Bird, Daniel Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Moises Henriques (C), Hayden Kerr, Izharulhaq Naveed, Kurtis Patterson, Joshua Philippe, Jordan Silk, James Vince, Naveen-ul-Haq.
