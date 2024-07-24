Healerji Launches Groundbreaking Platform for Holistic Healing and Wellness

Today marks a significant milestone in the realm of holistic healing and wellness as Healerji, a pioneering platform, is officially launched. Dedicated to leveraging cutting-edge technology and expert guidance, Healerji aims to redefine how individuals access emotional support and holistic healing services.

Founders of Healerji.com: Aashima Mittal, Left – CFO, Poonam Khetan, Centre – CEO, Bhupesh Kathuria – Right – CTO

Healerji integrates advanced Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to connect users with a diverse array of experienced healers. Services span Reiki Healing, Aura Strengthening, Chakra Healing, Law of Attraction Coaching, Manifestation, Life Coaching, NLP Coaching, Pranic Healing, Crystal Healing, and more. Each healer featured on Healerji brings over a decade of experience, ensuring top-notch care and support for users.

“At Healerji, we believe in the transformative power of holistic healing,” said Mrs. Poonam Khetan, Director and CEO of Healerji. “Our platform is designed to empower individuals on their journey to mental and emotional wellness, providing accessible avenues to connect with trusted healers.”

Healerji adopts a mobile-first approach, offering users seamless connectivity through phone calls, messenger services, and video calls, all while maintaining strict confidentiality of user information. Additionally, the platform will host interactive online webinars and live sessions where users can engage directly with healers, gaining insights into various healing techniques and receiving personalized guidance.

“We are committed to fostering a community where individuals feel supported and empowered by using technology,” added Mr. Bhupesh Kathuria, Chief Technology Officer of Healerji. “Our platform not only facilitates healing sessions but also educates users on holistic practices that promote overall well-being.”

Healerji has already established partnerships with renowned healers who endorse the platforms mission to make holistic healing accessible to all. Users can visit www.healerji.com to explore the comprehensive range of services and healer profiles available.

About the Founders

Mrs. Poonam Khetan brings over two decades of expertise in Reiki Healing, Law of Attraction Coaching, and Hooponopono Healing. She holds multiple academic degrees and is actively involved in educational initiatives. Mr. Bhupesh Kathuria is a tech visionary with extensive experience in consumer marketplaces and fintech, known for his strategic leadership in delivering scalable applications.

Aashima Mittal a Chartered Accountant with a background from EY, oversees finance and accounts at Healerji, ensuring robust financial stewardship. Healerji represents a convergence of technology and compassion, dedicated to fostering mental and emotional well-being in todays fast-paced world.

