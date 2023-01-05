Health Concerns Villagers In Punjab Zira Are Demanding Closure Of Ethanol Plant News

The protesting villagers have claimed that the ethanol plant owned by former SAD MLA Deep Malhotra was polluting underground water in several villages in the area, apart from causing air pollution.

Amritsar/Punjab: Zira, a town in Ferozepur district of Punjab has been on edge for quite a sometime as the Sanjha Morcha and other farmer organisations, including Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugraha) are holding demonstrations demanding closure of the ethanol plant at Mansurwala village in the area. To make their demands heard, the protesters have been sitting on dharna for the past 164 days. For the unversed, the protest is being held under the banner of the Sanjha Zira Morcha since July 24.

On January 3, the protesters took to streets in more than 800 villages across 18 districts of the state. A day later on Jan 4, Wednesday they burnt the effigies of the government across the villages of Punjab. Calling the protest, ‘the beginning of the next stage of their agitation’, Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan, general secretary of BKU (Ekta-Ugraha), asserted that the state government should immediately withdraw the FIRs against the protesters and close the ethanol plant which had become the root cause of the entire controversy.

WHY ARE FARMERS DEMANDING CLOSURE OF ETHANOL PLANT?

The protesting villagers have claimed that the ethanol plant owned by former SAD MLA Deep Malhotra was polluting underground water in several villages in the area, apart from causing air pollution. Besides, they demanded that all kinds of pollutants being thrown into water bodies needed to be checked. Moreover, all farm leaders arrested by the police should be released immediately while the liquor factory should be shut down permanently. Registration of cases against the factory owners for causing deaths due to pollution

“In the second week of July, a borewell was dug at a gurdwara in Miayanwala Kalan, located about 4 km from Mansurwal. At 670 feet, we found contaminated water which smelt like lahan. We took up the matter with the administration but to no avail. So, we launched an indefinite protest outside the factory on July 24 that has been continuing even now,”Sandeep Singh, a protester told Hindustan Times.

For the unversed, the liquor factory had been lying closed since July 26 which has more than 3,000 employees.

HEALTH HAZARDS ASSOCIATED WITH ETHANOL

Ethanol is considered a toxic chemical. Inhaling ethanol can irritate the nose and throat, causing chocking and coughing.

Exposure to Ethyl Alcohol can cause headache, drowsiness, nausea and vomiting, and unconsciousness.

Eye exposure to ethanol can also cause tearing, burning and stinging.

In the worst cases there may also be breathing problems, low blood pressure, incontinence heart problems. On January 9, the farmers would organise a massive protest in Zira in a bid to express solidarity with the residents of the area. Before that, Sanjha Morcha members have asserted that they will burn the effigies of the government across the villages of the state on January 6. “The statewide protests would be followed by a huge congregation of various farm unions in the village on January 6 at the bhog ceremony of Rajvir Singh (37) who died a few days back allegedly due to pollution generated by the plant”, The Tribune quoted Mansurwala sarpanch Gurmail Singh as saying.



