Collaboration allows WEX and Health E-Commerce® to deliver a frictionless user experience to increase FSA/HSA adoption, utilization and satisfaction

DALLAS

Jan. 12, 2026



A new arrangement between Health-E Commerce and WEX integrates FSA Store and HSA Store into the WEX benefits portal, giving individuals whose employers use WEX for benefits administration secure, streamlined access to use and manage their flexible spending account or health savings account funds while shopping the guaranteed-eligible selection of products and services at FSA Store and HSA Store.



Single Sign-On: Easy access to FSA Store ® or HSA Store ® from their WEX benefits portal without requiring a second sign in or additional credentials.

Easy access to FSA Store or HSA Store from their WEX benefits portal without requiring a second sign in or additional credentials. Balance Display : The ability to see their balance and real-time changes to available FSA or HSA funds while shopping to inform purchase decisions.

: The ability to see their balance and real-time changes to available FSA or HSA funds while shopping to inform purchase decisions. DirectPay: Ability to pay for eligible items directly from their FSA/HSA account with one click, eliminating the need to enter card information each time they use their funds.