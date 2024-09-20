Home

Tirupati Laddu row: Health Ministry seeks ‘detailed report’ over alleged presence of animal fat in ‘prasadam’



Union Health Minister JP Nadda has requested Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to provide a “detailed report” regarding the controversy over the alleged presence of animal fat in the ghee used to make laddoos offered as ‘prasadam’ at the Tirupati temple.

The controversy emerged after a report from a Gujarat laboratory, cited by Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP), claimed that samples of the ghee used during the tenure of his political rival, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, contained traces of beef tallow, fish oil, and pig fat (lard).

These allegations have caused an uproar given the religious significance of the prasadam, and Nadda’s request for a detailed report indicates the seriousness of the matter. The state government is expected to investigate the claims thoroughly and provide a comprehensive response.











