Health Tips: Effective Tips To Prevent Acne Breakouts Before Periods

Hormonal fluctuations that  occur during the menstrual cycle can cause an increase in oil production and inflammation. This is the prime reason why we deal with acne breakouts during periods. Here’s how you can prevent acne breakouts before periods. Watch video.

Health Tips: Have you noticed acne and pimple breakouts before your periods? We are that that you must have ! Well, the hormonal fluctuations that  occur during the menstrual cycle can cause an increase in oil production and inflammation, leading to breakouts. This can be annoying and disheartening sometimes but wait there are certain ways that can help you prevent acne breakouts that happen before periods. Watch video.




Published Date: January 24, 2023 1:33 PM IST





