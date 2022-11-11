Friday, November 11, 2022
HomeNationalHealth Tips: These 7 Vitamins B12 Rich Foods Work Like Miracle For...
National

Health Tips: These 7 Vitamins B12 Rich Foods Work Like Miracle For Your Skin And Heart

admin
By admin
0
57



While this water-soluble vitamin, also known as cobalamin, is not naturally made in the body, one must acquire it from foods that are rich sources of this nutrient. That said, here are some vitamin B12-rich foods for both non-vegetarians and vegetarians.



Published: November 11, 2022 3:33 PM IST


By Video Desk

Vitamin B12 is one of the most essential nutrients for the body. Not only does it help form red blood cells and DNA, but it also assists in the proper functioning and development of the brain and nerve cells. Low levels of this nutrient can therefore cause several health problems, leading to symptoms that can sometimes be ‘irreversible’.

Written by- Ananya




Published Date: November 11, 2022 3:33 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Russia says Kherson retreat is complete; Ukrainian forces advance
Next article
Whatsapp Launches Do Not Disturb Mode For Missed Calls. Check Details Here
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

Health Tips: These 7 Vitamins B12 Rich Foods Work Like Miracle For Your Skin And Heart

admin
By admin
0
57



While this water-soluble vitamin, also known as cobalamin, is not naturally made in the body, one must acquire it from foods that are rich sources of this nutrient. That said, here are some vitamin B12-rich foods for both non-vegetarians and vegetarians.



Published: November 11, 2022 3:33 PM IST


By Video Desk

Vitamin B12 is one of the most essential nutrients for the body. Not only does it help form red blood cells and DNA, but it also assists in the proper functioning and development of the brain and nerve cells. Low levels of this nutrient can therefore cause several health problems, leading to symptoms that can sometimes be ‘irreversible’.

Written by- Ananya




Published Date: November 11, 2022 3:33 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Russia says Kherson retreat is complete; Ukrainian forces advance
Next article
Whatsapp Launches Do Not Disturb Mode For Missed Calls. Check Details Here
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677