Health Tips: What Is Malt Milk? Is It Beneficial? Know All In The Video

Malt milk is rich in calcium and vitamin d and is often considered great for infants. Watch vide to know about it’s amazing benefits.

What Is Malt Milk: You must have Heard about malt milk. Well it’s a kind of milk variation made with whole milk powder, wheat flour and malted Barley. Malt milk is rich in calcium and vitamin d and is often considered great for infants. It was invented by William Horlick in 1873. It provides energy as it is rich in iron and riboflavin that gives instant energy to body. Watch video to know more about malt milk benefits.




