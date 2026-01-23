DELRAY BEACH, Fla.

According to MarketsandMarkets™, the healthcare analytics market is projected to grow from about USD 55.52 billion in 2025 to USD 166.65 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 24.6%.

Browse 516 market data Tables and 55 Figures spread through 411 Pages and in-depth TOC on ‘Healthcare Analytics Market – Global Forecast to 2030’

Healthcare Analytics Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2024–2030

2024–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 55.52 billion

USD 55.52 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 166.65 billion

USD 166.65 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 24.6%

Healthcare Analytics Market Trends & Insights:

The services segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period.

Predictive analytics is expected to register the highest CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period.

North America dominates the market, with a share of 46.1% in 2024.

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=905 The major factors accelerating the growth of the healthcare analytics market include the government initiatives to promote EHR adoption, increased venture capital investment in analytics startups, and the adoption of advanced technologies. The HITECH Act and the 21st Century Cures Act have significantly increased EHR adoption in the outpatient clinics and hospitals across the US. The market is hindered by data privacy and security concerns, interoperability gaps, and inconsistent data quality, which limit seamless data integration and the adoption of advanced analytics.The predictive analytics segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate, driven by the rapid adoption of AI/ML models, real-time data processing, and advanced statistical algorithms that enable early disease detection, risk stratification, resource forecasting, and proactive care management. Increasing use across payers, providers, and life sciences organizations to reduce costs, improve outcomes, and support value-based care is further accelerating its growth.Providers, including hospitals and health systems, are increasingly adopting healthcare analytics to improve patient care and operational efficiency. This shift is driven by the need to effectively manage massive amounts of patient data and improve decision-making using real-time insights. As a result, the provider segment holds a significant share of the healthcare analytics market, demonstrating the critical role that data-driven solutions play in improving healthcare delivery and outcomes.The rising costs of delivering healthcare in North America, as a result of higher demand for services, high costs of treatment, and inefficient operations, have generated a need for analytics in the healthcare industry. The market is fueled by the penetration of EHRs, cloud-based infrastructure, AI/ML-based analytics, high healthcare costs, and high analytics maturity between payers and providers. The presence of an affluent market for analytics solutions, access to RWD and claims data, as well as favorable regulatory environments for value-based care and predictive analytics, for instance, maintains this market leadership.

