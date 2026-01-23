DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Healthcare Analytics Market is projected to grow from about USD 55.52 billion in 2025 to USD 166.65 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 24.6%.
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: [email protected]
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg SOURCE MarketsandMarkets
Browse 516 market data Tables and 55 Figures spread through 411 Pages and in-depth TOC on ‘Healthcare Analytics Market – Global Forecast to 2030’
Healthcare Analytics Market Size & Forecast:
- Market Size Available for Years: 2024–2030
- 2025 Market Size: USD 55.52 billion
- 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 166.65 billion
- CAGR (2025–2030): 24.6%
Healthcare Analytics Market Trends & Insights:
- The services segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period.
- Predictive analytics is expected to register the highest CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period.
- North America dominates the market, with a share of 46.1% in 2024.
Top Companies in Healthcare Analytics Market:The Top Companies in Healthcare Analytics Market include Merative (US), Optum, Inc. (US), SAS Institute Inc. (US), Oracle (US), CitiusTech Inc. (US), Inovalon (US), McKesson Corporation (US), MedeAnalytics, Inc. (US), Cotiviti, Inc. (US), and others. Browse Adjacent Markets: Healthcare IT Market Research Reports & Consulting Related Reports: Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market – Global Forecast to 2030 Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market – Global Forecast to 2030 Healthcare IT Market – Global Forecast to 2030 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market – Global Forecast to 2029 Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market – Global Forecast to 2030 About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe. Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the ‘GIVE Growth’ principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: [email protected]
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg SOURCE MarketsandMarkets
Source link
Leave a Reply