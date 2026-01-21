DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Healthcare IT Market is projected to grow from about USD 480.49 billion in 2025 to USD 961.26 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.9%. Browse 637 market data Tables and 64 Figures spread through 633 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Healthcare IT Market – Global Forecast to 2030” Healthcare IT Market Size & Forecast:
- Market Size Available for Years: 2024–2030
- 2025 Market Size: USD 480.49 billion
- 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 961.26 billion
- CAGR (2025–2030): 14.9%
- In 2024, the clinical solutions segment for healthcare providers accounted for 76.8% of the HCIT market.
- The software segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
- Healthcare providers accounted for the largest share of the HCIT market at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period.
- North America accounted for the largest share of 48.1% of the global healthcare IT market in 2024.
