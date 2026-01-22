PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCTI) (“HCTI” or the “Company”), a leader in digital transformation solutions for healthcare and life sciences, today announces that it has entered into an Definitive Agreement with Teyame AI LLC, a St Kitts and Nevis corporation (“Teyame”), as part of its planned acquisition of the shares of Teyame 360 SL and Datono Mediacion SL, companies incorporated in Spain (“Assets”), which are run together as a Spain-based leader in AI-powered omnichannel customer experience (CX) solutions. This acquisition would position the Company as a global force in AI-powered customer and patient engagement. The proposed transaction contemplates up to approximately $50 million of total consideration, consisting of a combination of cash, shares of the Company’s common stock, shares of non-voting convertible preferred stock, and contingent earnout-based equity consideration, and anticipate closing the transaction on January 29, 2026 subject to the required shareholder approval, and other customary closing conditions. Notwithstanding the closing timeline, the parties agreed that the transaction contemplated by this Agreement shall be deemed effective as of January 1st, 2026. This communication does not constitute a solicitation of any proxy, vote or approval. Based on financial information the Company has received from Teyame, the Assets generated approximately $32 million in incremental annual revenue and approximately $3.6 million in incremental EBITDA for fiscal year 2025. The planned acquisition represents a pivotal moment in HCTI’s evolution from healthcare IT provider to comprehensive digital innovator and is expected to significantly enhance HCTI’s financial performance and shareholder value. “The transaction will bring real world lived experience of Agentic Gen AI and is about to change the game for HCTI. It’s where the rubber meets the road in AI” added David Ayanoglou, Chief Financial Officer of HCTI. ‘We are pleased to take this decisive step with the signing of the Definitive agreement. Integrating these AI-powered engagement platforms with HCTI’s healthcare technologies positions us to deliver a next-generation, intelligent ecosystem for patients, providers, and expanding SaaS Footprint into Europe and Latin America.”— Sujatha Ramesh, Chief Operating Officer, Principal Executive Officer, and Director, Board of Directors, HCTI. This planned acquisition is slated to be a critical step in HCTI’s broader strategy focused on:
- AI-driven healthcare innovation.
- Global SaaS platforms for patient engagement and care management.
- Expansion into high-growth international markets through digital-first healthcare solutions.
- Integration of Agentic Generative AI (Gen AI) into core operations.
- Advanced AI-human collaboration models to drive efficiency.
- Pilots of AI-powered healthcare services, such as appointment confirmations and multilingual patient engagement.
- Evolution into a digital-first, AI-powered global CX provider.
