December 23, 2022
COVID Horror Grips China: The scary situation comes as China allowed people with Covid symptoms in Chongqing to work “as normal” as the country is trying to learn to coexist with the virus for the first time.

China is witnessing an unprecedented rise in infections with reports of over 5,000 virus deaths every day.

China Coronavirus Latest Update: Piles of bodies of COVID patients were seen on the roadside as China is witnessing an unprecedented rise in infections with reports of over 5,000 virus deaths every day. As the COVID horror has gripped many Chinese cities, the hospitals are grappling with a shortage of hospital beds, medicine and ICUs while the crematoriums are running at full capacity.

Amid Covid scare in China, visuals have emerged on social media showing heaps of dead bodies lying around in funeral homes while the workers who are helping with the bodies have already contracted Covid.

Taking to Twitter, Chinese human right activist Jennifer Zeng has shared a video from a funeral home where dead bodies are lying around. In the tweet, she said the workers handling the bodies have also contracted Covid.

Reports claimed that China is experiencing 1 million Covid infections and 5,000 virus deaths every day as it grapples with the biggest outbreak the world has ever seen.

Another visual on social media showed a dead body lying on the road in Shenyang city.

“In Shenyang city, as the crematory is already full and cannot hold more bodies, someone chose to leave the body on the ground in front of the crematory and left,” one activist captioned the photo on Twitter.

For the past several weeks, China is battling a wave of infections that has hit the elderly hard, but has officially logged only a handful of deaths from the coronavirus after the government redefined the criteria by which Covid deaths are counted.




Published Date: December 23, 2022 4:42 PM IST



Updated Date: December 23, 2022 5:57 PM IST





