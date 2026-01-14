FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The International Hearing Society is pleased to share that the U.S. News & World Report (USNWR) January 12 edition once again ranked Hearing Aid Specialist as a best job for 2026, based on their findings from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and in-house reporting. Hearing Aid Specialist moved up in every category, including a twenty-four-point swing on their 100 Best Jobs list, cracking the top fifty. The January report examined jobs with the largest number and percentage of projected openings from 2023 to 2033, as determined by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The Hearing Aid Specialist profession made several top rankings in the Report:
- #45 in 100 Best Jobs,
- #14 in Highest-Paying Jobs Without A Degree,
- #6 in Best Jobs Without A College Degree,
- #18 in Best Health Care Jobs, and
- #25 in Best STEM Jobs.
Source link
Leave a Reply