Heart Health Tips: Signs That You Have A Blood Clot In Your Arteries And Can Be Serious

Health Tips: Blood clots are the body’s natural mechanism to stop bleeding after an injury or cut, but Blood clots formed in arteries can be serious. Watch this video to know the signs that you have a blood clot in your arteries.

Health Tips: Blood clots that form in arteries are known as arterial clots and can be serious. It can raise the risk of heart attack or stroke. While clotting is a normal process, it can turn dangerous when the clot doesn’t dissolve on its own. This is called Thrombus. Blood clots that form in arteries are may cause some serious problems and you need to consult a doctor before it becomes Sevier. watch this video to know about the symptoms of blood clot in your arteries.

Written By: Amit Kumar



