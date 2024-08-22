Home

Heartbreaking! Diary Found Near Kolkata Doctor’s Body Mentions Her Wish To Win Gold Medal, Work In Top Hospitals

Her parents confirmed her practice of maintaining a diary, which was discovered near her body in the seminar room where the heinous crime took place on August 9.

Kolkata: Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly’s wife and dancer Dona Ganguly along with others lights candles to pay tribute and protest against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (PTI Photo)

The recovery of a torn diary near the body of the Post-Graduate trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has shed light on her aspirations and dreams within the medical field. The diary revealed her ambitious goal of achieving a gold medal and other prestigious honors in medicine, along with a detailed list of hospitals she aimed to work in. The Central Bureau of Investigation, currently overseeing the case, is analyzing the diary with the help of handwriting experts to verify if the entries were made by the victim. Her parents confirmed her practice of maintaining a diary, which was discovered near her body in the seminar room where the heinous crime took place on August 9. According to NDTV sources, some pages of the diary were torn out, leaving behind her dreams, preferences, and profound love for her family.

“The deceased wanted to become a big doctor. She wanted to get a gold medal and win big honours in the medical field… She had wanted to study for her MD,” a source told NDTV. “The names of some hospitals were mentioned, where she dreamed of working one day… There was also mention of her wish to keep her parents happy,” he added.

The victim’s parents revealed her struggles with depression related to work and studies. She had concerns about passing exams amidst allegations of misconduct at the medical college led by Sandip Ghosh. The college is currently under police inquiry due to irregularities.

New Principal, two other officials transferred

In a late-night development, the West Bengal Health Department on Wednesday announced the transfer of three top officials of state-run R.G Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata, including its new Principal and Vice Principal. Apart from the newly-appointed Principal Suhrita Pal, the newly-appointed Medical Superintendent & Vice Principal Bulbul Mukhopadhyay and the head of the institute’s Chest Medicine Department Dr Arunava Duta Chowdhury were also shifted out.

According to state Health Secretary Narayan Swarup Nigam, the decision was taken honouring the demand of the protesting junior doctors and medical students of R.G Kar Medical College & Hospital in particular and the representatives of the medical fraternity in general in order to resume normal medical services in the health sector of the state.

At the same time, Nigam announced that the state government has also withdrawn its earlier notification for appointing former R.G Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh as the Principal of Calcutta National Medical College & Hospital (CNMCH).











