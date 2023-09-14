Heat Up Your BBQ Game: AB’s Absolute Barbecues Exclusive Grill Workshop In Bengaluru Showcased Mouth-Watering Dishes

ABs Absolute Barbecues, Indias leading chain of barbecue restaurants, partnered with Slurrp.com to host an exclusive barbecue workshop in the capital city of Karnataka. The event, led by head chef Vishal Sharma of ABs, provided barbecue enthusiasts with a sizzling opportunity to elevate their grilling skills.

ABs Absolute Barbecues Exclusive Grill Workshop In Bengaluru

Mr. Rishi Khanduri, Territory Manager, South, Absolute Barbecues, Bengaluru, expressed his excitement by saying, “Were thrilled to open the doors of our newest and spacious rooftop section at ABs Absolute Barbecues, Marathahalli, to the Slurrp community. Its an evening of sizzling creativity and culinary camaraderie.”

The event saw the participation of over 50 culinary enthusiasts who showcased their skills by preparing exquisite dishes such as Churasco Pineapple, Pasta Stick Pot, Churasco Chicken, Char Grilled Lentils Satay, and Biryani Kebabs, among others.

“ABs Absolute Barbecues has always been committed to creating memorable dining experiences, and tonight is no exception. Were here to share our love for grilling and witness the Slurrp community embrace it with open arms as our regional head chef, Vishal Sharma, leads a workshop on mastering the art of barbecues,” said Mr. Rishi Khanduri.

Abs is truly an expert in everything related to barbecues and grills. And this unique event was designed to provide participants with insider tips and techniques to elevate their grilling game. From smoking to grilling and seasoning to perfection, it was an evening of learning for attendees, all in the company of like-minded foodies.

About Slurrp

Slurrp is a recipe aggregator that helps one find recipes based on one’s diet choices, fitness goals, and taste preferences. It provides calorie-counted recipes across cuisines and meal types and caters to all levels of cooking skills, from a beginner to an expert. It also offers a nutrimeter that calculates the precise nutrient intake based on the user’s height and weight to recommend recipes for each meal. Once you’ve shortlisted recipes that you want to prepare, you can also add them to your meal plan, which pins your recipes on the calendar so you can plan your meals in advance.

