IMD Weather Update: Several parts of India are dealing with severe heatwave conditions. Delhi’s Mungeshpur logged a daytime temperature of 52.9 degrees Celsius, prompting the India Meteorological Department to examine the sensors for errors. The Safdarjung Observatory recorded a daytime temperature of 46.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the highest in 79 years. The previous record was 46.7 degrees Celsius in June 1945.