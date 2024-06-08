NationalPolitics

Heatwave Warning For Himachal, Una Reports 40 Degrees Plus

The IMD has predicted a heatwave in low hills from Monday to Wednesday.

Shimla: Fire fighters try to douse a forest fire near the Taradevi government school, Shimla, Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Himachal Pradesh Heatwave: Himachal Pradesh, one of the most famous and most-visited hill stations in Asia, is reporting an unusually warm climate this summer while many states of the country have been reeling under severe heat waves for about a couple of months.

Coming back to Himachal Pradesh, Una on Saturday, June 8, recorded a whopping 40.2 degrees Celsius as the state did not see any significant change in the minimum temperatures. This was reported by the local weather office.

On the other hand, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Shimla also predicted rain in isolated areas in middle and high hills on Sunday and a heatwave in low hills from Monday to Wednesday.

IMD Issues Yellow Warning

The IMD issued a yellow warning as it predicted rain and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at the speed of 30-40 km per hour at isolated places in Chamba, Mandi, Kullu, Shimla and Kangra in Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts on Sunday.

Heatwave Warning

It also issued a warning of heatwave in the low hills of Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi, Una, Bilaspur and Hamirpur from Monday to Wednesday.

According to the local MeT office, Keylong in tribal Lahaul and Spiti district was coldest at night, recording a minimum temperature of 5.7 degrees Celsius.

So far, the rain deficit in the ongoing summer season from June 1 to 8 was four per cent as the state received 15.3 mm rainfall against average rainfall of 15.9 mm, the MeT office said.

(With PTI inputs)




Source link

