Heavy Downpour Lashes National Capital; Traffic Jams And Waterlogging Disrupt Commute

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded its highest maximum temperature for the month this year, with the mercury settling at 39.3 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season’s normal

Delhi Rains LIVE: Heavy Downpour Lashes National Capital; Traffic Jams And Waterlogging Disrupt Commute
**EDS: RPT WITH ENHANCED POST PRODUCTION** New Delhi: People amid monsoon rains, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)(PTI07_24_2024_RPT008B)

New Delhi: Residents of the national capital recived heavy rains and thunderstorms on Wednesday evening, bringing much-needed relief from the persistently humid weather. Residents of the national capital saw waterlogged streets and massive traffic jams in parts of the city. On Tuesday, Delhi recorded its highest maximum temperature for the month this year, with the mercury settling at 39.3 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season’s normal. “Moderate rainfall accompanied with moderate thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at North Delhi, Central-Delhi, New Delhi, South Delhi, South-East Delhi, East Delhi, NCR in the next two hours,” the Indian Meteorological Centre (IMD) said in the evening.

