Heavy Rain Lashes Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad; Brings Respite From Scorching Heat – See Photos, Videos

Visuals shared on social media showed heavy downpours lashing Munirka, Sarita Vihar, and other parts of the national capital with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more showers during the day.

New Delhi: Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram bringing much-needed relief from the scorching heat in the region. “Light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi during the next two hours,” the IMD said in a post on X at 7:30 AM.

Heavy Rains in Delhi, Noida: See Videos

#WATCH | Parts of Delhi receive heavy rainfall, bringing respite from heat. Visuals from Rao Tularam Marg. pic.twitter.com/uybB5oMhSq — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2024

Interestingly, the much-awaited rain came after Delhi and other parts of north India witnessed weeks of intense spells of heatwave. The national capital for the past few weeks, had been reeling from the sweltering heat and has recorded nine heatwave days in June so far against none in 2023 and 2022.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the weather for the next seven days, predicting generally cloudy skies and varying intensities of rain accompanied by gusty winds.

As predicted by IMD for June 27, temperatures will range from a high of 38°C to a low of 29°C. The IMD also predicts very light rain or thunderstorms with similar gusty winds. On June 28, the forecast includes light to moderate rain or thunderstorms, with temperatures similar to the previous day and wind speeds reaching up to 35 km/h.

The weather on June 29 is expected to be slightly cooler, with a high of 36°C and a low of 28°C. The city will likely experience light to moderate rain or thunderstorms with winds reaching speeds of 30-40 km/h. On June 30, temperatures will drop further to 34°C, with moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds.

For July 1 and 2, the IMD forecasts thunderstorms with moderate rain, with temperatures steady at a high of 34°C and a low of 27°C. Wind speeds will continue to vary, maintaining a range of 25-35 km/h.

The weather conditions are expected to cause minor traffic disruptions and increase the chance of vehicle accidents due to water accumulation on roads. Residents are advised to check for traffic congestion before leaving and avoid areas prone to waterlogging.

In related news, schools and colleges in six districts of Kerala will remain closed today due to heavy rainfall warnings.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Wayanad and Kannur, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next few days. The monsoon is expected to advance further into northwest India, bringing more rain and relief from the heat.











