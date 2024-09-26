NationalPolitics

Heavy rain lashes in Chennai, causing waterlogging in many places

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email September 26, 2024
0 93 2 minutes read

  • Home
  • News
  • Heavy rain lashes in Chennai, causing waterlogging in many places

The Regional Meteorological Centre has also indicated that strong surface winds with speeds reaching 30 to 40 kmph will blow in the state for two days.



Published: September 26, 2024 2:00 PM IST

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

By IANS

Heavy rain lashes in Chennai, causing waterlogging in many places
Heavy rain lashes in Chennai, causing waterlogging in many places (Photo Credit- PTI)

Chennai: Heavy rains that lashed Chennai city on Wednesday night have led to waterlogging in many areas. The downpour commenced after 6 P.M. on Wednesday and many areas of the city experienced rain on Thursday also. Many areas including Anna Nagar (East), Anna Nagar (West), Purushuwalkam, T-Nagar, Mount Road, Virugambakkam, Vadapalani, Nungambakkam, Tambaram, Pammal received more than 100 mm of rain that led to flooding of the streets. Greater Chennai Corporation cleared garbage from the drains and used pumps to remove water from low-lying areas. Perambur railway underpass was closed as it was filled with water.

Chennai Corporation Mayor Priya told IANS that water from most of the underpass has been cleared and now it has been opened for traffic. It may be recalled that the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) had on Tuesday predicted heavy rains in many districts of Tamil Nadu for the next two days. The weather department in a statement on Tuesday said that low pressure has formed over West Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining Bay of North Andhra-South Odisha coast and due to this many districts of the state are expected to receive heavy rains.

Weather department officials told IANS that the heavy rains in Chennai since Wednesday night were mainly due to the low pressure.

The RMC has also indicated that strong surface winds with speeds reaching 30 to 40 kmph will blow in the state for two days. Fishermen are advised not to venture out into the sea as squally winds with wind speed of 45 kmph to 55 kmph are likely to hit the Gulf of Mannar, south Tamil Nadu coast and also the adjoining Cameron area. The heavy rains have affected Tiruvallur, Vellore and Cuddalore districts as well as some areas in Puducherry. Weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 7.42 cm rainfall and 7.12 cm rainfall respectively from 8.30 A.M. on Wednesday till 5.30 A.M. on Thursday.





Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email September 26, 2024
0 93 2 minutes read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

IMD sounds RED ALERT, 14 flights diverted, local trains affected

September 26, 2024

Pan-D, Paracetamol, vitamin tablets Shelcal among 53 top-selling drugs fail quality test by Indian regulator

September 26, 2024

14 incoming flights diverted as heavy rain lashes financial capital; Details inside

September 26, 2024

Global Crypto Exchange Darkex Partners with Industry Leaders to Strengthen its Position

September 25, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow