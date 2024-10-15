Home

Heavy rain lashes in parts of Tamil Nadu; Schools and colleges shut in Chennai

The Chief Minister M. K. Stalin declared holidays for schools and colleges for Tuesday in Chennai and its surrounding districts, while IT sector employees are instructed to work from home between October 15 and 18.

Chennai: After overnight heavy rain lashes in Chennai and its surrounding areas, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Tuesday that the low-pressure area is likely to turn well-marked soon. While the civic authorities have said that there have been no reports of water stagnation in subways in view of preventive maintenance, while water logging was seen in several places, inconveniencing road users.

Since Monday night, Chennai and its suburbs, including those falling under nearby Tiruvallur district, have been experiencing intermittent rains. The Chief Minister M. K. Stalin declared holidays for schools and colleges for Tuesday in Chennai and its surrounding districts, while IT sector employees are instructed to work from home between October 15 and 18. This comes after the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) issued a red alert for several districts along with Chennai.

The IMD said in a post on ‘X’ that “the low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal persisted over the same region at 23.30 hours IST of yesterday, the 14th October 2024. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and become a well-marked low-pressure area over central parts of the south Bay of Bengal by the morning of today, the 15th of October.

“Thereafter, it is likely to intensify into a depression and continue to move west-northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts during the subsequent 2 days.”

(A) Low Pressure Area over southeast Bay of Bengal

The low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal persisted over the same region at 2330 hours IST of yesterday, the 14thOctober 2024.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards and become a well marked low pressure area over… pic.twitter.com/KSxZEPVZWO — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 14, 2024

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a red alert in several districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur, for the next few days of extremely heavy rainfall due to an emerging low pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday took stock of the preparations and steps taken by authorities to tackle the situation that may arise in view of the heavy rain predicted by the met office. The chief minister directed that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force be deployed in advance in the areas prone to being affected.

During the review meeting, the Greater Chennai Corporation officials informed that the civic body has prepared 990 pumps, 57 tractors equipped with pump sets, and 36 mechanized boats to be used in case of any emergency. In addition, 46 MT bleaching powder and phenyl were available for sanitation purposes. About 169 fully equipped relief centers would become operational based on the situation.

