Home

News

Odisha Weather Update: Heavy Rain Lashes Parts of Bhubaneswar Amid Rising Temperature

The conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of the state during the next four days, the IMD said.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Bhubaneswar: Heavy Rains lashed parts of Bhubaneswar on Tuesday giving huge respite to the people of the city from the rising temperatures. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that hot and humid weather conditions will likely prevail in some Odisha districts until June 19, while thunderstorms are also likely. The weather agency predicted heavy rainfall at a few places June 20 and 21.

The conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of the state during the next four days, the IMD said.

Though monsoon had set over the state June 8, its progress has been slow. The delay in the advancement of monsoon caused heat wave conditions in the interior districts and sultry weather in the coastal belt, a weather official said.

The monsoon is currently active in Malkangiri and Koraput districts, he said.

So far, the state has received 36.6 mm of rainfall against the expected 91.4 mm, which is a deficit of 42 per cent, the IMD said.

Hot and humid weather conditions may prevail at some places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati till June 19.

Heavy rainfall may occur at some places in Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Bargarh districts on June 20, and Bolangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, and Kandhamal June 21.

The day temperature may fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius at many places in the state after three days, the IMD said.











