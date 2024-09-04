NationalPolitics

Heavy Rain Lashes Parts of Delhi NCR, IMD Predicts More Showers; Details Inside

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for the city. A yellow alert denotes bad weather and the possibility of worsening conditions that could disrupt daily life.

Heavy Rain Lashes Parts of Delhi NCR, IMD Predicts More Showers; Details Inside
Delhi rain File Image

New Delhi: In a matter of relief for the residents of Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), parts of New Delhi and Noida received heavy rainfall on Tuesday, 4th of September. The heavy downpour lead to waterlogging in several parts of the city, with IMD predicting more downpour in the next couple of hours. Huge traffic snarls were seen in parts of Delhi, including in South, Central, North, New Delhi and parts of Noida and Gurugram.

“Light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by light thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30 to 40 km/ph, is very likely to occur across Delhi in the upcoming few hours,” the weather department said in its forecast.

Delhi's humidity level was recorded at 85 per cent. The maximum temperature in the city is expected to settle at 35 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies)





