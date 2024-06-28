NationalPolitics

Heavy Rain Lashes Parts of Delhi-NCR

Breaking News LIVE: Stay informed with the latest developments happening around the globe. Read below today’s top stories making headlines.

Breaking News LIVE: Heavy Rain Lashes Parts of Delhi-NCR

Breaking News LIVE June 28, 2024: Delhi and NCR (National Capital Region) received incessant rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning beginning in the early hours of Friday. On Thursday, parts of Delhi received spells of heavy rainfall, bringing much-needed respite from the sweltering heat. A massive fire broke out in a factory located in the Okhla Phase 2 area in the national capital city in the early hours of Friday. Upon receiving the information and acting swiftly on the incident, the officials from the fire department, along with the fire tenders, immediately rushed to the spot. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to douse the fire, as firefighting is still underway on the spot. Stay tuned yo





