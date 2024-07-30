Home

Heavy Rain Triggers Massive Landslides In Kerala's Wayanad; Several Feared Trapped, Check Helpline Numbers

A massive landslide occurred at Chooralmala near Mepadiin in Wayanad district on Tuesday early morning burring a large area under debris. Several people are feared trapped under the debris. Helpline number issued.

Wayanad: A massive landslide occurred at Chooralmala near Meppadi in Kerala’s Wayanad district on Tuesday following heavy rains. The landslide has buried a large area under the debris, and several people are feared to be trapped. Health Department – The National Health Mission has opened a control room to monitor the situation. helpline numbers have also been issued for emergency assistance, news agency ANI reported citing the CMO.

Two Air Force helicopters Mi-17 and an ALH have departed from Sulur and rescue operations are underway.

Kerala: Landslide occurs in Wayanad following heavy rainfall. Health Department – National Health Mission has opened a control room and issued helpline numbers 9656938689 and 8086010833 for emergency assistance. Two Air Force helicopters Mi-17 and an ALH will depart from Sulur… — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2024











