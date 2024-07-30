NationalPolitics

Heavy Rain Triggers Massive Landslides In Kerala’s Wayanad; Several Feared Trapped, Check Helpline Numbers

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email July 30, 2024
0 86 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Heavy Rain Triggers Massive Landslides In Kerala’s Wayanad; Several Feared Trapped, Check Helpline Numbers

A massive landslide occurred at Chooralmala near Mepadiin in Wayanad district on Tuesday early morning burring a large area under debris. Several people are feared trapped under the debris. Helpline number issued.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
wayanad landslide
Heavy Rain Triggers Massive Landslides In Kerala’s Wayanad; Several Feared Trapped, Check Helpline Numbers

Wayanad: A massive landslide occurred at Chooralmala near Meppadi in Kerala’s Wayanad district on Tuesday following heavy rains. The landslide has buried a large area under the debris, and several people are feared to be trapped. Health Department – The National Health Mission has opened a control room to monitor the situation. helpline numbers have also been issued for emergency assistance, news agency ANI reported citing the CMO.
Two Air Force helicopters Mi-17 and an ALH have departed from Sulur and rescue operations are underway.







Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email July 30, 2024
0 86 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Quad’s Veiled Pakistan Reference Amid Call For Concerted Action Against Terror Groups

July 29, 2024

Campus Unveils New Brand Campaign ‘You Go Girl’; Launches Women’s Sneaker Collection with Sonam Bajwa

July 29, 2024

Shrewsbury International School India Hosts Leading Luminaries in Mumbai to Celebrate its Arrival in India

July 29, 2024

“The Budget is a Promising Step Towards Job Creation and Infrastructure Development,” Says Sky One Group Chairman Jaideep Mirchandani

July 29, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow