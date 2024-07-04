Home

IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Expected in Northwest and Eastern India

IMD Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday informed that the parts of northwest, east and northeast India are likely to witness heavy rainfall in the next 4-5 days. The Shimla meteorological office on Thursday issued an ‘orange’ alert, warning of heavy to very heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places till Friday and warned of flash floods risk in a few areas in Mandi, Sirmaur and Shimla districts.

As many as 85 roads including 59 in Mandi, 21 in Shimla, four in Mandi and one in Kangra were closed for vehicular traffic following rains and 17 transformers were disrupted in the state, according to the state emergency operation centre.

IMD Weather Update: Check Key Details Here

Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are continuing to record extremely high temperatures

Interestingly, Kashmir has been reeling under heatwave conditions.

The maximum temperature in Srinagar on Wednesday was 35.6°C, six degrees above normal.

“It’s still very hot in Kashmir and Ladakh where heat wave still persists as day temperatures are above normal by 5 to 6°C. In the otherwise cold desert of Ladakh, maximum touched 31.9°C in Leh and 33°C in Kargil,” said Sonam Lotus, scientist with IMD Leh.

Jammu and Kashmir has had a 30% rain deficiency since June 1.

According to IMD, there will be isolated heavy rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on July 5 and 6

Himachal Pradesh on July 6 and 7; Uttarakhand on July 8; Punjab on July 6 and 7; Haryana, Chandigarh till July 6

Uttar Pradesh till July 8, East Rajasthan on July 5 and 6.

A cyclonic circulation is lying over northeast Rajasthan and a trough runs from northeast Rajasthan to Bangladesh

Under the influence of these systems, widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning is very likely over east and northeast India during next five days.

“The monsoon trough is oscillating. It’s now near its normal position but we expect that it will shift to the north of Delhi again. So, Delhi may see patchy rain. There is likely to be heavy rain mostly over north Rajasthan, north Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand but Jammu and Kashmir region again may not get as much rain,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate and meteorology at Skymet Weather.











