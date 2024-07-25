NationalPolitics

Heavy Rainfall In City, Yellow Alert Issued; Orange Alert For Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri

Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai has issued ‘Red’ alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai and Raigad districts today. ‘Orange’ alert in Palghar, Thane, Sindhudurg and Mumbai districts for 26th July.




