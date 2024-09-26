Home

News

Heavy rainfall lashes Shimla; IMD issues yellow alert for next 2 days

Light to Moderate rainfall is predicted in the regions of Kangra, Chamba, Hamirpur, Mandi, Bilaspur, Solan, Sirmaur, Shimla, Una and Kullu.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The IMD has issued yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Shimla for next 2 days. (Photo Credit- ANI)

Shimla: Shimla is experiencing heavy rainfall and is currently engulfed in fog. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the next two consecutive days. The incessant rainfall has caused significant disruptions in the city which has affected daily life of the residents. The rain severely affected the districts of Solan, Shimla, and Sirmaur. Shimla has recorded a maximum temperature of 24.2 degree celsius and a minimum of 16.2 degree celsius, with 4 mm of rainfall over the past 24 hours.

Authorities have urged residents and visitors to take necessary precautions and stay updated with weather advisories. According to the State Disaster Management Authority’s data, about 71 roads, including one highway are closed and 469 electricity supply schemes have been disrupted due to heavy rainfall in the city.

A resident, Kundan Singh highlighted the struggles people are facing amidst the heavy rainfall. “It’s been raining continuously. We are facing problems; the heavy downpour has disrupted normal life. Here on Mall Road, there’s no work due to the rain. Tourists are also not arriving, and people are having difficulty commuting. We still have a few more days of rain, and we hope it ends soon,” he told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning across Himachal Pradesh. It also stated that these conditions may cause low visibility, disrupt traffic, and lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas. While for Shimla, the IMD stated, “Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning is most likely to continue with low visibility conditions. It is likely to lead to traffic disruption, water logging in low-lying areas, slippery & wet roads, low visibility, and minor damage to vulnerable structures.”

Another resident, Abdul added that “It’s been raining since morning, and students had trouble getting to school. Local residents are facing problems, and tourists are not arriving because of the rain, which means there’s no work for us. The weather department has forecasted rain for three more days.”

Light to Moderate rainfall is predicted in the regions of Kangra, Chamba, Hamirpur, Mandi, Bilaspur, Solan, Sirmaur, Shimla, Una and Kullu.

(With ANI Inputs)











