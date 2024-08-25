Home

IMD Odisha Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued For Next Three Days

The Meteorological Department also predicted light to moderate rainfall across most parts of Odisha over the next 24 hours.

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert on Sunday, forecasting heavy rainfall in Odisha over the next three days caused by a trough extending from South Uttar Pradesh to the Bay of Bengal. While speaking to news agency ANI, Bhubaneswar IMD Director Manorama Mohanty said,”A trough extending from South Uttar Pradesh to the Bay of Bengal at 1.5 km above sea level is likely to cause heavy rainfall in our state, with some areas potentially experiencing very heavy rainfall.”

Additionally, the Meteorological Department also predicted light to moderate rainfall across most parts of Odisha over the next 24 hours. Over the past 24 hours, six locations registered very heavy rainfall, with Bamra in Sambalpur receiving the most at 167.8 mm. Meanwhile, most other areas saw light to moderate rainfall.

“Very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall likely over Marathwada, Vidarbha, interior Karnataka on 24th, West Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh on 25th, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during 24th-25th, Coastal Karnataka, West Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Mizoram and Tripura during 24th-26th, Gujarat state during 24th-28th August and Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra during 24th-27th August,” IMD in an official notice said.

IMF further said, “Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 27th; West Bengal & Sikkim on 26th; Bihar on 26th & 27th; Jharkhand during 24th -27th; Odisha on 26th Arunachal Pradesh on 24th, 28th, 29th & 30th August; Assam & Meghalaya, Mizoram & Tripura during all the 7 days of the week.”

The IMD has issued an orange warning for the northeastern districts of Odisha, including Mayurbhanj and Kendujhar, as well as Dhenkanal, Angul, Jajapur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, and Jagatsinghpur.











