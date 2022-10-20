Heavy Rains Bring Bengaluru to its Knees; Many Roads Waterlogged as IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Several Districts

Bengaluru Rains LIVE: After witnessing torrential rains last month, the nation’s IT capital Bengaluru is once again inundated under water with flooded and waterlogged roads after overnight rains on Wednesday. The incessant rain began in Karnataka’s Bengaluru from late Wednesday evening, flooding several arterial roads in the east, south and central part of the city, including the IT zone of Bellandur. The heavy rains also lead to the collapse of a wall near Majestic area that resulted in damaging several four-wheelers parked on the road. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department, has issued a yellow alert, indicative of heavy rain, which it said will continue for the next few days. According to IMD, light rainfall is likely to hit Bengaluru during the next 5 days. The Maximum temperature ranges from 27-29 degrees Celcius and the minimum of 15-17 degrees Celcius.Also Read – These States To Get Heavy Rainfall For Next Few Days, Says IMD | Details Here

