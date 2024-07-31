NationalPolitics

Heavy Rains Flood UP Vidhan Sabha Building Amid Monsoon Session

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email July 31, 2024
0 49 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Heavy Rains Flood UP Vidhan Sabha Building Amid Monsoon Session | Watch

The chambers where the state legislative assembly and the legislative councils hold their sessions were not affected.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Heavy Rains Flood UP Vidhan Sabha Building Amid Monsoon Session | Watch

Lucknow: Heavy rains lashed part of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. The two-hour spell of rain led to waterlogging in several parts of the state capital, including around the Vidhan Bhavan. Parts of Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha building also got flooded where the Monsoon session of the state assembly is now on.

There was waterlogging at the building’s entrance normally used by MLAs, and there was flooding in the corridor and some rooms on the ground floor. Staff used buckets and mops to clear away the water.

The situation triggered some caustic comments from the Opposition.

“The state assembly needs the budget the most. If this is the condition after a single spell of heavy rain, then the rest of the state is at the mercy of God,” Samajwadi Party general secretary and MLA Shivpal Singh Yadav said sharing a video of the flooded Vidhan Sabha building on X.

The chambers where the state legislative assembly and the legislative councils hold their sessions were not affected.

Hazratganj Chowk in the heart of Lucknow was among the areas affected in the flooding.







Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email July 31, 2024
0 49 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Sony India Adds BZ53L 98 (248.92 cm) Display with Deep Black Non-Glare Coating to Pro BRAVIA Lineup

July 31, 2024

25th Edition of India’s Largest B2B Gifting Exhibition and Promotional Solutions Trade Show Gifts World Expo 2024 Concludes

July 31, 2024

Beyond VinFast: Vingroup’s Extensive Business Portfolio

July 31, 2024

What Caused the Devastation? Study Highlights Key Factors

July 31, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow