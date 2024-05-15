Heavy Rains Lash Parts of States, IMD Sounds Yellow Alert in 9 Districts

Home

Kerala Rain: Heavy Rains Lash Parts of State, IMD Sounds Yellow Alert in 9 Districts

In Thiruvananthapuram, the maximum temperature is forecast to be around 34 degrees Celcius till Thursday.

Kerala Rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain and thundershowers across most parts of Kerala from Thursday to next Tuesday. The weather department has also issued yellow alerts in nine districts on Wednesday. The authorities have alerted authorities to raise the shutters of the Maniyar dam if heavy rain occurs.

Yellow Alert:

May 15: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad.

May 16: Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki

May 17: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram.

May 18: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki.

May 19: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram.

The yellow alert indicates rainfall ranging from 64.5 – 115.5 mm in 24 hours.

May 15-18: Heavy rainfall at isolated places in the state, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph).

May 19: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the state, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph).

The met department has also predicted squally weather with wind speeds reaching 40-45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph, along the south Kerala coast on Wednesday and Thursday.







