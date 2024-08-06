Home

IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rains Predicted for Himachal Pradesh | Here’s How Delhi’s Climate Will Be

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has now said that very heavy rainfall will lash states like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Wednesday.

भारी बारिश के कारण लोगों के घरों में पानी चला गया है. वहीं, लोगों को इससे जानमाल का भी बड़ा नुकसान हुआ है. दिल्ली-एनसीआर में बुधवार (31 जुलाई 2024) को हुई बारिश में वीआईपी समेत कई इलाकों में पानी भर गया. इसका नतीजा ये हुआ कि देर रात तक कई इलाकों में जाम की स्थिति बनी रही.

Weather Update: Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in parts of the country for the last few days. States like Maharashtra, Assam, West Bengal, Delhi, and Goa have been reeling under serious flood-like situations. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has now said that very heavy rainfall will lash states like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Wednesday. The weather agency said very heavy rainfall (115.6-204.4 mm) is expected across various areas in Himachal Pradesh on August 7.

To recall, the weather department had issued an orange alert for Himachal Pradesh, specifically for August 7 and 8.

The authorities have asked the local residents to stay alert and follow safety guidelines as the weather conditions are expected to significantly impact daily activities and may lead to potential flooding.

Delhi Weather Condition:

Taking to ANI, Naresh Kumar, an IMD scientist, said, “There can be very heavy rainfall in West Rajasthan today. Isolated heavy rain is expected in Punjab and Haryana in the next two days. Very heavy rainfall is also expected in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. In the next 5 days, heavy rainfall is predicted in northeastern states. Delhi -NCR to receive light to moderate rain in the coming 3 days.”

The weather agency noted that the monsoon trough is shifting northward, increasing the moisture flow in the eastern and southwestern regions. This shift is likely to result in heavy to very heavy rainfall, particularly in the Kangra, Hamirpur, and Chamba districts.

“The department has consequently issued an orange alert for these areas on August 7 and 8 due to the anticipated severe weather,” Dr Kuldeep Srivastava, Head of IMD, told ANI.

“We have already issued an advisory for rain and floods in the region,” Srivastava said. “Cloud cover is prevalent across the state, leading to widespread fog. Light rainfall is currently being observed in Shimla city and surrounding areas,” he added.

The Met Department also predicted very heavy rainfall in West Rajasthan today and light to moderate rain in Delhi-NCR in the coming 3 days.











