IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rains Predicted In THESE States; Red Alert Sounded For Kerala Districts

The latest IMD weather update has forecasted heavy rainfall in several parts of nine states across the country even as the weather agency sounded a ‘red’ alert for three districts in Kerala.

Commuters ply on the road amid rain showers after days of relentless heatwave, in Kanpur on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

IMD Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall in several parts of as many as nine states across the country even as the weather agency sounded a ‘red’ alert for three districts in Kerala which are predicted to receive ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ over the next few days.

As per the IMD, heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely lash Goa, parts of Karnataka and Maharashtra over the next four days, while heavy rains are forecasted in Gujarat on Sunday and Monday (June 23-24).

The weather agency said that a heavy downpour is also likely in Tamil Nadu’s Ghat regions and Kerala over the next three days from June 23 to 25, while the Vidarbha region in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds during the next four days.

Similarly, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, is expected to lash parts of Sikkim and West Bengal on June 23 and 24.

Uttar Pradesh, which reeled under an intense heat wave this summer, is set to receive widespread light to moderate rainfall from June 25 to 27, while light to moderate rains are also predicted in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha during the next four days, the IMD said in a statement.

The agency also stated that heatwave conditions would continue to prevail in Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh till Tuesday (June 25). It also issued an advisory for areas where heavy to extremely rains are predicted, warning residents to prepare for traffic disruptions, flooding, and reduced visibility due to impending severe weather conditions.

The IMD advisory also warned of flash floods which may be triggered by the rains in parts of Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, and other areas.

IMD sounds red alert in 3 Kerala districts

Meanwhile, the IMD issued Sunday issued a ‘red alert’ in three districts of Kerala which are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall over the next four days.

The weather agency has issued a red alert in Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts of Kerala and an orange alert for six other districts in the state forecasting heavy rains.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours.An orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm. The IMD has also issued yellow alerts in other districts for Sunday and Monday.

Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts have been put on orange alert for Sunday.

