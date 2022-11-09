Heavy Rains With Thunderstorms Expected For Next 2 Days

Tamil Nadi Rains Latest Update: The Met Department has predicted heavy rains in isolated places in Tamil Nadu on Thursday (November 10) and the showers, with thunderstorms and lighting, are expected till Sunday.

Tamil Nadu Rains Latest Update: With the formation of a cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal, several areas in Tamil Nadu are expected to witness heavy rains for the next two days. As per the updates from IMD, the cyclonic circulation is likely to become heavier during the next 48 hours and to move northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts.

In the wake of this development, the Met Department has predicted heavy rains in isolated places in Tamil Nadu on Thursday (November 10) and the showers, with thunderstorms and lighting, are expected till Sunday.

Heavy rains are likely to be witnessed in places such as Tiruvallur, Chennai, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Myladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Kancheepuram districts.

Giving details, Additional Director General of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre, S. Balachandran said a low-pressure area was formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining the equatorial Indian Ocean and this system is likely to bring in heavy rains.

This system was formed under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal, and is likely to become heavier during the next 48 hours and to move northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts.

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rains on Friday with isolated thunderstorms and lightning likely to take place in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikkal areas.

Heavy rains are likely to occur over Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, and Myladuthurai districts.

Isolated heavy rains have been forecast in many districts on Sunday with thunderstorms and lighting.



