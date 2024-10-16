NationalPolitics

Helicopter carrying CEC Rajiv Kumar makes emergency landing in Pithoragarh, says Uttarakhand govt

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 16, 2024
0 76 Less than a minute

A helicopter carrying Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar was forced to make an emergency landing in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, according to the state government. The incident occurred due to bad weather conditions while the CEC was on an official visit. All passengers on board, including Rajiv Kumar, were reported to be safe. The helicopter was carrying Kumar and Jogdand to Munsiyari. The Uttarakhand government confirmed that the emergency landing was a precautionary measure, and further details regarding the situation are expected to be shared soon.


Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 16, 2024
0 76 Less than a minute
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan Calculator: Simplifying the Gold Loan Journey

October 16, 2024

SUSS and Think Education Launch Success Academy in Mumbai to Create Learning Experiences for Students in Singapore and India

October 16, 2024

Aditya Birla Housing Finance Partners with BharatPe to Revolutionize Secured Lending

October 16, 2024

Pegatron 5G and Flexsol Collaborate for 5G Smart Pole and Field Deployments

October 16, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow