Helicopter carrying CEC Rajiv Kumar makes emergency landing in Pithoragarh, says Uttarakhand govt

A helicopter carrying Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar was forced to make an emergency landing in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, according to the state government. The incident occurred due to bad weather conditions while the CEC was on an official visit. All passengers on board, including Rajiv Kumar, were reported to be safe. The helicopter was carrying Kumar and Jogdand to Munsiyari. The Uttarakhand government confirmed that the emergency landing was a precautionary measure, and further details regarding the situation are expected to be shared soon.