Helicopter En Route To Pick Up Shiv Sena Leader Crashes In Maharashtras Raigad

Helicopter En Route To Pick Up Shiv Sena Leader Crashes In Maharashtra’s Raigad

A private helicopter which was flying to pick up Shiv Sena Deputy Leader Sushma Andhare, suddenly crashed on landing

Raigad: A private helicopter which was flying to pick up Shiv Sena Deputy Leader Sushma Andhare, suddenly crashed on landing, officials said here on Friday.

As per a live video recording shared by Andhare, the chopper was making a landing attempt at an unidentified location and suddenly it seemed to swerve, wobble, lose balance and then crash with a loud sound in a cloud of dust on an open ground.







