HELLO! Unveils a Stylish Spectacle in its November Issue; Ananya Birla and Sania Mirza Grace the Cover

HELLO!, an endeavor by the RP – Sanjiv Goenka group and a trailblazer in encapsulating the allure of glamour and sophistication, unveils its November edition-an enchanting voyage into the realm of style. This issue features the dynamic duo and best friends, Ananya Birla and Sania Mirza. The cover story intricately explores the parallel lives of these inseparable friends-Ananya Birla, scion of one of India’s leading business families, and tennis icon Sania Mirza, gracefully navigating through different phases of life. Through a stylish cover shoot, the issue gracefully captures their personal moments, skillfully emphasizing their unique preferences with elegance and poise.

Cover – HELLO! November 2023

The issue not only mirrors the current fashion panorama but also provides a perceptive peek into the lives of Indias foremost icons, showcasing their style through an inherent sense of taste. As the nation gets swept up in the festive fervor marked by numerous weddings, HELLO! directs its focus towards Indias bridal couture industry, propelling designers into the coveted “most wanted” status. The issue spotlights three of India’s biggest designers who have set the tone for bridal fashion in India: the maestro of cuts and couture Tarun Tahiliani, the innovative trendsetter Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Bollywood’s favourite, Manish Malhotra.

Additionally, the issue includes a stunning photoshoot with the Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh, whose exceptional multitasking skills serve as a true inspiration. Making a notable presence in this edition is the emerging Bollywood star Gurfateh Peerzada, whose high-fashion appearance is bound to elevate temperatures.

Watch BTS Video

Ms. Avarna Jain, Editorial Chairperson at HELLO! said, “HELLO! India has consistently aspired to stand as a symbol of elegance and style, and our November edition fully embodies this vision. Showcasing the remarkable friendship between Ananya Birla and Sania Mirza, this issue unveils the varied facets of style and enduring connections that surpass generational boundaries. Weve also woven together a collection of stories, fashion spreads, and exclusive features that encapsulate the very essence of sophistication. Our November release is more than a magazine; its an immersive experience-a celebratory ode to timeless style and the vibrant festive spirit that defines India.“

Exploring the realm of designers and bridal trends, the edition unveils an elegant showcase from Delhi, spotlighting the creations of Rimzim Dadu, Rimple and Harpreet, Geisha Designs, Varun Bahl, and Dabiri Couture. These designers collaborate with their preferred muses, contributing to a captivating spread that infuses an artistic flair into the issue. HELLO! defies conventions by redirecting its focus towards some of India’s most fashionable men in a thoughtfully curated feature. From the impeccably dressed industrialist Yohan Poonawalla to the sophisticated curator Amin Jaffer and the refined businessman Chetan Jaikishan, the section redefines male fashion in the most refined manner.

HELLO! takes the business of style seriously and invites you to immerse yourself in yet another exciting edition, brimming with choices to keep you captivated throughout this stylish month.

For more details on HELLO! magazine, please visit – in.hellomagazine.com.