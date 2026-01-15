- The market size for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis was found to be USD 140 million in the United States in 2024.
- The HLH market remains highly unmet, with conventional therapies leading to high mortality (20–30% before HSCT) and only about 60% long-term survival due to toxicity, treatment failure, and relapse risk.
- Among the 7MM countries, there were 5,100 incident cases of HLH in the US in 2024.
- Leading hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis companies, such as TJ Biopharma, AB2 Bio, Electra Therapeutics, Novartis, and others, are developing new hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis treatment drugs that can be available in the hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis market in the coming years.
- The promising hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis therapies in clinical trials include Plonmarlimab (TJM2/TJ003234), Tadekinig alfa (r-hIL-18BP), ELA026, MAS 825, and others.
- Rising HLH Incidence: The increasing incidence of HLH, often triggered by underlying infections, autoimmune diseases, malignancies, or immuno-oncology treatments, has expanded the pool of patients needing diagnosis and therapy.
- Advances in Diagnostics and Early Detection: Improvements in diagnostic technologies, including genetic testing, immunologic profiling, and next-generation sequencing, enable earlier and more accurate detection of HLH. This allows timely intervention, which is critical given the rapid, life-threatening course of HLH.
- GAMIFANT Maintains First-in-Class Position in HLH: GAMIFANT (Sobi) remains the only approved therapy for primary HLH (since 2018) and has recently expanded its label, gaining US FDA approval in June 2025 for MAS associated with Still’s disease. Following this approval, GAMIFANT has demonstrated stronger-than-projected market uptake, with double-digit growth in Constant Exchange Rates (CER). The company plans to pursue EU regulatory submission in 2026, indicating continued strategic expansion of its HLH and MAS portfolio.
- Launch of Emerging HLH Drugs: The dynamics of the HLH market are expected to change in the coming years due to the launch of emerging therapies such as plonmarlimab (TJ Biopharma), ELA026 (Electra Therapeutics), MAS825 (Novartis), tadekinig alfa (r-hIL-18BP) (AB2 Bio), and others.
- Management of HLH necessitates a comprehensive, multimodal strategy that integrates immunosuppressive, cytotoxic, and targeted therapies to control hyperinflammation, limit pathological immune activation, and restore immune homeostasis.
- Therapeutic decisions are guided by disease severity and the underlying trigger, with early, aggressive intervention essential to prevent irreversible organ damage.
- High-dose corticosteroids, particularly dexamethasone, constitute a foundational component of HLH treatment due to their potent anti-inflammatory effects and ability to suppress cytokine-mediated tissue injury.
- Etoposide-based regimens remain a cornerstone of first-line therapy, as they effectively eradicate cytotoxic lymphocytes and macrophages that are excessively activated and drive disease pathology.
- Immunosuppressive agents such as cyclosporine are commonly employed to suppress T-cell activation and reduce cytokine release, thereby dampening immune overactivation.
- Targeted biologic therapies, including rituximab for EBV-associated HLH and monoclonal antibodies such as alemtuzumab or antithymocyte globulin in refractory disease, enable more selective immune modulation.
- When infections serve as triggering factors, concurrent antimicrobial therapy, including antivirals and antibiotics, is critical to address both the precipitating cause and the downstream inflammatory cascade.
- Collectively, these treatment approaches aim to achieve disease stabilization and control, allowing eligible patients to proceed to definitive curative options such as hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT).
- GAMIFANT demonstrated strong commercial momentum in Q3 2025, generating USD 66.6 million in revenue, a 98% year-over-year increase.
- Revenue growth was driven by rising patient adoption, a favorable product mix, and the successful U.S. launch for macrophage activation syndrome (MAS) in Still’s disease, making GAMIFANT the first approved therapy for both pediatric and adult patients.
- This milestone highlights GAMIFANT’s broader applicability across the HLH–MAS disease spectrum and reinforces its long-term growth potential.
- Regulatory momentum remains positive, while active compassionate-use programs in Europe continue to reflect sustained clinician demand.
- Looking ahead, GAMIFANT revenues are expected to grow at a low double-digit CAGR at constant exchange rates, supported by global market expansion, improved patient access, and continued uptake across both MAS and HLH indications.
- In October 2025, Electra Therapeutics announced that the first patients had been dosed in the SURPASS study, a pivotal Phase II/III clinical trial evaluating ELA026, the first investigational therapy designed to broadly treat secondary HLH.
- In June 2025, Sobi announced that the US FDA approved emapalumab for the treatment of adult and pediatric (newborn and older) patients with HLH/MAS in known or suspected Still’s disease, including sJIA, with an inadequate response or intolerance to glucocorticoids, or with recurrent MAS.
- Total Incident Cases of HLH
- Total Incident Cases of HLH by Type
- Incident Cases of HLH by Gender
- Incident Cases of Familial HLH by Mutation
- Incident Cases of Acquired HLH by Etiology
- Total Treated Cases of HLH
|
Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis Market Report Metrics
|
Details
|
Study Period
|
2020–2034
|
Coverage
|
7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].
|
Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis Market CAGR (US)
|
24.5 %
|
Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis Market Size in 2024 (US)
|
USD 140 Million
|
Key Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis Companies
|
TJ Biopharma, AB2 Bio, Electra Therapeutics, Novartis, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (Sobi), and others
|
Key Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis Therapies
|
Plonmarlimab (TJM2/TJ003234), Tadekinig alfa (r-hIL-18BP), ELA026, MAS 825, GAMIFANT, and others
- Therapeutic Assessment: Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis current marketed and emerging therapies
- Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis Drugs and Market Outlook
- Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies
- Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis Market Access and Reimbursement
|
1
|
Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis Market Key Insights
|
2
|
Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis Market Report Introduction
|
3
|
Executive Summary
|
4
|
Key Events
|
5
|
Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology
|
6
|
HLH Market Overview at a Glance
|
6.1
|
Clinical Landscape Analysis (By Phase, RoA, and Molecule Type)
|
6.2
|
Market Share of HLH by Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2024
|
6.3
|
Market Share of HLH by Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2034
|
7
|
Disease Background and Overview
|
7.1
|
Introduction
|
7.2
|
Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis Causes
|
7.3
|
Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis Symptoms
|
7.4
|
Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis Diagnosis
|
7.5
|
Differential Diagnosis
|
7.6
|
Diagnostic Algorithm
|
7.7
|
Diagnosis Guidelines
|
8
|
Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis Treatment
|
9
|
Epidemiology and Patient Population
|
9.1
|
Key Findings
|
9.1.1
|
Current Challenges, Evolving Paradigms, and Epidemiology Insights
|
9.2
|
Assumptions and Rationale
|
9.3
|
Total Incident Cases of HLH in the 6MM
|
9.4
|
Total Incident Cases of HLH by Type in the 6MM
|
9.5
|
United States
|
9.5.1
|
Total Incident Cases of HLH in the US
|
9.5.2
|
Total Incident Cases of HLH by Type in the US
|
9.5.3
|
Incident Cases of HLH by Gender in the US
|
9.5.4
|
Incident Cases of Familial HLH by Mutation in the US
|
9.5.5
|
Incident Cases of Acquired HLH by Etiology in the United States
|
9.5.6
|
Total Treated Cases of HLH in the US
|
9.6
|
EU4 and the UK
|
9.7
|
Japan
|
10
|
Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis Patient journey
|
10.1
|
Patient Journey Description
|
11
|
Marketed Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis Therapies
|
11.1
|
Emapalumab-lzsg (GAMIFANT): Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (Sobi)
|
11.1.1
|
Product Description
|
11.1.2
|
Regulatory Milestones
|
11.1.3
|
Other Developmental Activities
|
11.1.4
|
Summary of Pivotal Trials
|
11.1.5
|
Analyst View
|
12
|
Emerging Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis Therapies
|
12.1
|
Key Cross Competition
|
12.2
|
ELA026: Electra Therapeutics
|
12.2.1
|
Product Description
|
12.2.2
|
Other Developmental Activities
|
12.2.3
|
Clinical Development
|
12.2.3.1
|
Clinical Trials Information
|
12.2.4
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
12.2.5
|
Analyst View
|
12.2.6
|
ELA026-specific response
|
12.3
|
Tadekinig Alfa (r-hIL-18BP): AB2 Bio
|
12.4
|
Plonmarlimab (TJM2/TJ003234): TJ Biopharma
|
12.5
|
MAS825: Novartis
|
13
|
HLH Market: 7MM Market Analysis
|
13.1
|
Key Findings
|
13.1.1
|
Current Challenges, Evolving Paradigms, and Emerging Insights in MAS/sHLH
|
13.2
|
Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis Market Outlook
|
13.4
|
Conjoint Analysis
|
13.5
|
Key Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis Market Forecast Assumptions
|
13.6
|
Total Market Size of HLH in the 6MM
|
13.7
|
Total Market Size of HLH by Therapies in the 6MM
|
13.8
|
The United States Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis Market Size
|
13.8.1
|
Total Market Size of HLH in the US
|
13.8.2
|
Total Market Size of HLH by Therapies in the US
|
13.9
|
EU4 and the UK Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis Market Size
|
13.10
|
Japan Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis Market Size
|
14
|
Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis Market Unmet Needs
|
15
|
Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis Market SWOT Analysis
|
16
|
KOL Views on Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis
|
17
|
Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis Market Access and Reimbursement
|
17.1.1
|
The United States
|
17.2
|
EU4 and the UK
|
17.3
|
Market Access and Reimbursement of HLH
|
18
|
Bibliography
|
19
|
Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis Market Report Methodology
[email protected]
+14699457679
www.delveinsight.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/3528414/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP
Source link
Leave a Reply