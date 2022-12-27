National

Her Last Rites Took Place In Mumbai, TV Industry Paid Tribute – Watch Video

admin
9Views
Read Time:55 Second


Video: Tunisha Sharma was cremated at the Mira Road crematorium ground at around 4.30 pm. Many actors like Kanwar Dhillon and Shivin Narang attended the funeral ceremony.



Published: December 27, 2022 6:43 PM IST


By Ananya

| Edited by Ananya

TV actress Tunisha Sharma’s last rites took place in Mumbai. Tunisha was cremated at the Goddev cremation ground. The maternal uncle of the actress performed the last rites. Reportedly, Tunisha died on the set of her show Ali baba: ‘dastan-e-kabul’ on Saturday. Many actors like Kanwar Dhillon and Shivin Narang attended the funeral ceremony. The late actress’s family and friends bid her a teary farewell. Watch video!!




Published Date: December 27, 2022 6:43 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories