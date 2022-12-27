Her Last Rites Took Place In Mumbai, TV Industry Paid Tribute – Watch Video

Video: Tunisha Sharma was cremated at the Mira Road crematorium ground at around 4.30 pm. Many actors like Kanwar Dhillon and Shivin Narang attended the funeral ceremony.
TV actress Tunisha Sharma’s last rites took place in Mumbai. Tunisha was cremated at the Goddev cremation ground. The maternal uncle of the actress performed the last rites. Reportedly, Tunisha died on the set of her show Ali baba: ‘dastan-e-kabul’ on Saturday. Many actors like Kanwar Dhillon and Shivin Narang attended the funeral ceremony. The late actress’s family and friends bid her a teary farewell. Watch video!!
Published Date: December 27, 2022 6:43 PM IST
