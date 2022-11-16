Suniel Shetty aka ‘Shyam’ wants ‘Raju’ back on board as he feels Hera Pheri 3 cannot be the same without Akshay Kumar.

‘Hera Pheri 3 Cannot be The Same Without Akshay Kumar’: Suniel Shetty Wants ‘Raju’ Back on Board

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar’s exit from Hera Pheri 3 has come has a shocker to his fans. In a recent event the actor admitted that he is not the part of comic caper franchise anymore. Akshay told that he won’t be working in Hera Pheri 3 as she wasn’t satisfied with the script. Now, his co-star from the series, Suniel Shetty has said that he will try to get Akshay back on board. Suniel’s statement may come as a relief to Akshay’s fans who were enraged over Kartik Aaryan replacing him in the movie. The Dharavi Bank actor said that he will discuss with Firoz Nadiadwala as he is stunned by the news. He said, ‘Hera Pheri 3 cannot be the same without Akshay.’

In an interaction with Mid-Day, Suniel stated that, “Everything was on track, but I don’t know what happened suddenly [that] Akshay is not a part of it anymore. Once I am [done with] Dharavi Bank promotions, I will sit with Firoz [Nadiadwala, producer] and understand why and how this happened. Akshay, Paresh and I had committed to the movie, and this twist has stunned me.” He further added, “Hera Pheri 3 cannot be the same without Akshay. Raju, Babu bhaiyya and Shyam are iconic characters whose journeys have been together. There’s palpable excitement when you mention the film. I want to see if things can still fall in place.”

Akshay, while speaking at Hindustan Times Leadership summit had revealed that, “The film was offered to me but I was not satisfied with the script. I have to do what people want to see. That is why, I backed out. I took a step behind. It is a part of my life and journey for me. I am also very sad that I can’t do it. But I am not happy with how the creative things have shaped out.”

Suniel and Akshay also worked together in films like Mohra, Awara Paagal Deewana, Police Force, Deewane Huye Paagal and De Dana Dan.

