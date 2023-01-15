Here Is What DU Hansraj College Principal Said On Non-Veg Food Ban In Canteen, Hostel

Home

Here’s What DU’s Hansraj College Principal Said On Non-Veg Food Ban In Canteen, Hostel

Delhi’s Hansraj College stopped serving non-vegetarian food in the canteen and hostel after the pandemic.

Hansraj College: Delhi University’s Hansraj College has stopped serving non-vegetarian food to students in the college canteen and hostel ever since the classes resumed post the pandemic, news agency ANI reported. It is not quite clear when this decision was actually taken. When the principal, Professor Rama, was asked about this ban on non-veg food on the college campus, she said that the college had stopped serving non-veg nearly 3-4 years back and that the current decision must have been taken after considering the consent of the students.

Delhi University’s Hansraj College has stopped serving non-vegetarian food to students in the canteen or hostel after the offline mode of study resumed after the Covid pandemic (14.01) pic.twitter.com/BDXC0fmolY — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2023

Hansraj Principal On Non-Veg Food Ban On Campus

When asked about why the serving of non-veg food was banned, professor Rama said, “I don’t remember when exactly the serving of non-veg food was stopped. It was 3-4 years back, but the committee must have had a word with students before taking the decision and then the decision must have been taken to stop serving non-veg food,” India Today quoted Professor Rama as saying.

She also justified the move by saying that a majority of students are vegetarians who cannot eat non-veg food items while students who are non-vegetarians can eat vegetarian food. She further said, “We have stopped non-veg food on campus after Covid; this is the committee’s decision. The ones who want to consume non-veg can go outside the college campus and have it. About 90% of students are vegetarian. The vegetarian student or employee cannot accommodate everybody; they face inconvenience.”

“For example, I don’t smoke, but if someone smokes in front of me, it will bother me. People who want to go out and consume it, they can, that’s their personal choice, but on premises, it’s not allowed,” she said.



