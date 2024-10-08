HERE Technologies Announces HERE Charge-aware Routing Services in India

HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announces the availability of its EV charge-aware routing service in India.

HERE India EV Routing

Electric Vehicles (EV) sales in India nearly doubled in 2023 with projections for 2024 showing a 66 percent increase. By 2030, EVs are anticipated to account for nearly a third of Indias passenger vehicle market, highlighting a strong long-term growth trend in the countrys automotive industry. The Indian governments policies and incentives for EV adoption have played a crucial role in this surge, aiming to reduce carbon emissions and dependence on fossil fuels.

HEREs EV charge-aware routing service, now accessible to Indian drivers and automotive manufacturers, offers dynamic routing that considers the vehicles battery status, available chargers and traffic conditions. When paired with the HERE EV Charge Points service, drivers can mitigate range anxiety, plan efficient routes and access real-time information on charging locations.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

HERE EV Routing provides drivers with essential features such as:

Range along route: Battery consumption calculation will be indicated to drivers throughout their journey, so they know how far their EV can travel with its current charge level.

Charge-aware routing: This enables the passenger EV cars to compute the fastest routes beyond their initial battery range, taking into account current state of charge, charging preparation time and actual charging time while respecting their preferences for certain eMobility Service Provider (eMSPs) and more. The result is a route plan including the required charging stops to reach the destination with the fastest travel time.

Isoline routing: Provides drivers with a range map of the area they can reach based on a specified distance, travel time or amount of fuel/energy.

Additionally, HERE EV Charge Points is designed to alleviate these challenges by offering comprehensive, real-time information about EV charging stations. The key features include:

Comprehensive charge point attributes: Drivers can view all charging facilities around or along their driving route. Details include opening hours of the charging stations, connector types, the number of connectors, and the status of each connector (available or in use). Information on whether a charging station is public or has restricted access is also available.

Enhanced charging experience: With HERE EV Charge Points, drivers can navigate stress-free, confidently finding and accessing the right charger. This feature ensures a hassle-free charging experience and reduces range anxiety.

Extensive coverage: HERE works with tier-one EV charge point partners to offer coverage of over 10,000 charging stations and more than 12,000 connectors across India. This includes both static and dynamic data with rich content.

Continuous maintenance and expansion: HERE maintains ongoing updates and improvements, ensuring accurate access and routing around charging stations.

Abhijit Sengupta, Senior Director and Head of Business for India and Southeast Asia at HERE Technologies said, “HERE’s dynamic EV map content empowers drivers to confidently navigate their EV journeys, find the right charging facilities and charge with ease. It provides critical real-time information that addresses range anxiety and enhances the overall EV driving experience. Building on the momentum of our recent EV Index for India, we believe this offering strengthens our position in the EV space and also serves as a game changer for both automotive OEMs and EV drivers across the country.”

With more than 80 percent of dynamic EV coverage globally, including over 1.35 million connectors worldwide, HERE offers automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEMs) enhanced navigation and charging solutions for their customers, significantly improving the EV ownership experience and reducing range anxiety.

Last month, HERE unveiled the EV Index for India, further demonstrating its commitment to advancing the electric vehicle ecosystem in the country.

About HERE Technologies

HERE has been a pioneer in mapping and location technology for almost 40 years. Today, HERE’s location platform is recognized as the most complete in the industry, powering location-based products, services and custom maps for organizations and enterprises across the globe. From autonomous driving and seamless logistics to new mobility experiences, HERE allows its partners and customers to innovate while retaining control over their data and safeguarding privacy. Find out how HERE is moving the world forward at here.com.