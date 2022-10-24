Monday, October 24, 2022
Heres How Mom-to-Be Alia Bhatt is Celebrating Diwali 2022

Diwali 2022 is being celebrated across the world on October 24. Where the entire film fraternity is celebrating the festival of lights with great pomp, Alia Bhatt has a different way of celebrating. Comfort comes first and that’s what mom-to-be Alia Bhatt chose this year for Diwali celebrations. Instead of attending or throwing a grand Diwali party, Alia ensures she gets enough rest as she is expecting to deliver her first child with actor Ranbir Kapoor soon. Taking to Instagram, Alia wished everyone a Happy Diwali in comfy style. She shared two pictures – a throwback from last year and the second picture is a current one, in which she can be seen posing in bed with her cat Edward.Also Read – Diwali 2022: Rules For Using Firecrackers In Delhi And Other States Explained Here

In the throwback image, she looks beautiful in a purple lehenga. She also held a candle in her hands. “Happy Diwali from throwback me as current me is spending Diwali in bed. Love and light to all,” Alia captioned the post. Also Read – Diwali 2022: Sharing Festival Photos Via WhatsApp? Follow These Steps To Send Best Quality Pictures

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt’s Diwali post garnered several likes and comments. “Hahaha cute,” a social media user commented. “Second pic is (red heart emojis),” Alia’s sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented. Also Read – Diwali 2022 Puja: Karan Johar Twins With Yash And Roohi; Sidharth Malhotra- Kiara Advani Are so in Love in Latest Pics

Alia and Ranbir got married on April 14, 2022 and in June, the two announced their pregnancy. Five years ago, the duo fell in love with each other while shooting for Brahmastra.





